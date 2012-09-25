FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G7 finance ministers to meet October 11 in Tokyo: European officials
September 25, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

G7 finance ministers to meet October 11 in Tokyo: European officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the G7 group of major developed economies will meet on October 11 in Tokyo, with exchange rate developments likely to be on the agenda, European officials said on Tuesday.

“It will be a short meeting, there is unlikely to be any statement or press conference afterwards,” one official said.

The G7 countries are the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Britain.

European members of the group expect a discussion of exchange rate developments, another official said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield

