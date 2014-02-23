G20 to agree to target extra 2 percent growth over five years: source

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The world’s financial leaders will agree on Sunday to implement reforms and policies that would aim to accelerate global economic growth by an extra 2 percentage points over five years, a G20 official said.
“The G20 is likely to agree on aiming at reforms and polices that could increase GDP by 2 percent on top of the current trajectory in five years. It will be agreed by 1330 (0230 GMT),” the official said, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
