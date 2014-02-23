FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 to agree to target extra 2 percent growth over five years: source
February 23, 2014 / 1:27 AM / 4 years ago

G20 to agree to target extra 2 percent growth over five years: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The world’s financial leaders will agree on Sunday to implement reforms and policies that would aim to accelerate global economic growth by an extra 2 percentage points over five years, a G20 official said.

“The G20 is likely to agree on aiming at reforms and polices that could increase GDP by 2 percent on top of the current trajectory in five years. It will be agreed by 1330 (0230 GMT),” the official said, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by G20 team; Editing by John Mair

