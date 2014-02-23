G20 united on need to tackle tax reform: Australian Treasurer

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) chats with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne (R) and Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey before the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors round table meeting in Sydney, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/William West/Pool

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Finance officials of the world’s 20 major economies discussed the impact of the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of stimulus on emerging markets and were united on the need to address problems of tax minimization, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Sunday.

“There was extensive discussion of the impact of tapering on emerging economies and it was an excellent discussion,” Hockey told a media briefing ahead of the final day of a weekend meeting.

“All member countries are united on the need for a global solutions in relation to taxation minimization as a result of the digital age.”

Finance Ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 rich and developing nations are gathered in Sydney for a meeting on how to promote global growth.

