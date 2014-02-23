FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 united on need to tackle tax reform: Australian Treasurer
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 23, 2014 / 1:27 AM / 4 years ago

G20 united on need to tackle tax reform: Australian Treasurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) chats with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne (R) and Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey before the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors round table meeting in Sydney, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/William West/Pool

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Finance officials of the world’s 20 major economies discussed the impact of the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of stimulus on emerging markets and were united on the need to address problems of tax minimization, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Sunday.

“There was extensive discussion of the impact of tapering on emerging economies and it was an excellent discussion,” Hockey told a media briefing ahead of the final day of a weekend meeting.

“All member countries are united on the need for a global solutions in relation to taxation minimization as a result of the digital age.”

Finance Ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 rich and developing nations are gathered in Sydney for a meeting on how to promote global growth.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.