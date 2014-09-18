Japan, U.S. finance chiefs to meet ahead of G20 in Australia

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will hold a bilateral meeting on Friday ahead of a weekend gathering of G20 finance leaders in Cairns, Australia, Japanese officials said on Thursday.

The two sides will likely discuss the economic situations of their countries as well as the world economy, the Japanese finance ministry officials said.

The meeting will take place after the dollar broke above 108 yen JPY=, a six-year high versus the Japanese currency, although it was unknown if the two finance chiefs would discuss currencies.