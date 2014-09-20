FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan tells G20 its economy continues to recover: Aso
September 20, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Japan tells G20 its economy continues to recover: Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

CAIRNS Australia (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday he told his Group of 20 counterparts that the world’s third-largest economy continues to recover moderately despite the temporary pain from a sales tax hike in April.

He also said Japan stressed the importance of setting up appropriate financial regulation and macro-prudential frameworks to guard against any sudden change to the current low volatility market environment.

Asked whether the dollar’s rise to 109 yen reflected economic fundamentals, Aso said: “We can’t comment on such questions.”

Aso spoke to reporters after attending the first day of a two-day meeting of G20 finance leaders in the Australian city of Cairns.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by John Mair

