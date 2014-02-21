FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. calls on China, Japan and Europe to boost domestic demand
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 21, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. calls on China, Japan and Europe to boost domestic demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) participates in a joint news conference with Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey at the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Sydney, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - China, Japan and Europe need to concentrate on boosting domestic demand to help rebalance the world economy, the head of the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told a finance conference ahead of this weekend’s G20 meeting that Japan’s economic reforms, known as Abenomics after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had made progress, although more still needed to be done.

Asked about the risks from China’s shadow banking sector, Lew said the sheer size of the Chinese economy meant Beijing had the scope to deal with any dangers.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.