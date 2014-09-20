FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico set to achieve 2.7 percent growth for 2014: Deputy Finance Minister
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2014 / 9:49 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico set to achieve 2.7 percent growth for 2014: Deputy Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRNS Australia (Reuters) - The Mexican economy is on track to achieve the government’s growth forecast of 2.7 percent for 2014, deputy finance minister Fernando Aportela said on Saturday.

Aportela said the latest data for new jobs, industrial output and automotive production supported the government’s forecast, which some analysts have described as optimistic.

“When you look at the indicators of the Mexican economy, they show a recovery that is consistent with the 2.7 percent forecast for 2014,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Cairns.

Data last month showed the Mexican economy grew at a stronger-than-expected 1.04 percent in the second quarter as industrial activity and domestic demand perked up, signaling a recovery in Latin America’s second biggest economy is gathering pace.

Encouragingly, there are many domestic factors now fostering growth, Aportela said.

Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.