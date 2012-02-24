Bankers urge G20 growth strategy, delay regulations

(Reuters) - International bankers called on the world’s top finance leaders on Friday to step up their efforts to promote economic growth, warning that risks from the euro zone remain and excessive bank regulation could undermine recovery.

While the latest Greek rescue package is “a major step forward” and will help reduce uncertainty, the sovereign debt crisis is still unresolved and cutting spending too quickly could damage growth, the Institute of International Finance said on the eve of the Group of 20 finance meetings here.

Its call for budgetary caution was an effective rebuke to Germany and other northern European states, which have insisted on tough fiscal medicine as a condition for financial help to deeply indebted euro zone members.

“Without some means of achieving stronger growth, the (European Union‘s) short-term focus on fiscal discipline could well result in higher debt-to-GDP ratios in weaker euro area countries,” the bank lobby group said in a letter to the G20.

The IIF, the premier global lobby for the financial industry, joins a growing number of economists who warn against trapping countries in a downward spiral of cutbacks and recession.

The bankers also pressed the G20 to ease up on a push for tighter rules for the financial sector which could impair lending and have a knock-on impact on growth. They called upon policymakers to postpone by two years until 2018 imposing extra capital buffers on the world’s biggest banks.

“There are a lot of body blows going onto the financial system, and yet we have to provide credit” to support economic growth, Richard Waugh, president of Scotiabank said at an IIF news conference.

Global growth is slowing, the euro zone economy already is heading into its second recession in just three years and Greece faces its fifth year of economic contraction.

Charles Dallara, IIF’s managing director, said he is “quite optimistic” that investors will agree to swap their Greek bonds as part of an historic agreement to lower Greece’s debt burden.

He led bank talks on the bond swap which was launched on Friday. It requires holders of Greek debt to take effectively a 73-74 percent loss on their holdings.

Greece also has agreed to further budget cutbacks to secure a second bailout package and avert default.

The IIF welcomed the important progress Europe has made in addressing its sovereign debt crisis but warned: “While necessary, fiscal austerity will in the short term weigh on already sub-par growth.”

CREDIT CRUNCH

The IIF, representing 450 banking and insurance institutions worldwide, said the onslaught of regulatory measures partly accounts for a contraction in lending and urged relief.

In Europe, consumer credit already has shrunk by a record 25 percent annualized rate in December and business credit was down 10 percent. Lending also is weak in the United States, the IIF said.

“Although a degree of financial and household sector balance sheet adjustment clearly has been necessary, policies that promote further deleveraging at this time should be reconsidered,” the IIF said in a letter to the G20.

The bankers’ group laid out an aggressive program for lessening the regulatory burden, urging the following steps:

* Extra capital buffers for around 30 of the world’s biggest banks should be delayed two years, at least until January 2018. The proposed rules require banks such as Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to hold an additional 1-2.5 percent of core capital on top of the new Basel III 7 percent minimum

* Countries that opt for tougher versions of globally agreed financial regulations should recognise the impact this “beggar-thy-neighbor” approach has on vulnerable economies like in Central Europe. National actions to make banks safer, like the U.S. Volcker Rule banning proprietary trading and UK plans to ringfence retail banks with extra capital will contribute to “competitive distortions”, it said.

* Basel III’s new liquidity buffers should be overhauled and

the planned short-term cushion to cover outflows for up to a month needs “significant technical adjustments”

* Countries should “refrain from accelerating the Basel III timetable” for tougher basic capital cushions from 2013. Markets and regulators have put pressure on lenders to meet or exceed the targets sooner. The European Banking Authority requires core buffers of 9 percent by June. Banks in countries like Sweden, Britain, Spain and Switzerland have been told to hold even bigger cushions.

* Shelving a second long-term buffer known as the Net Stable Funding Ratio would help to avoid further market uncertainty.

* G20 proposals to extend capital surcharges to other so-called systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs), such as large domestic banks and insurers “could lead to further deleveraging and serious competitive disparities.”

The regulatory agenda needs rebalancing to avoid impairing an already weak recovery, it said.

Jacob Frenkel, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, singled out the United States for failing to coordinate rules globally. He predicted it would push ahead with the Volcker Rule, despite petitions from Canada and Europeans to reconsider.

“It’s playing with fire. You don’t do that with medicine and you shouldn’t do it with economic policy and financial regulation,” he said at the IIF conference.