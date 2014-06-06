FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Basel chief says banks more helpful on new rules
June 6, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Basel chief says banks more helpful on new rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks have become more constructive in how they respond to new rules but should make greater efforts in encouraging more consistency in how the rules are applied, a regulator said on Friday.

Wayne Byres, who steps down as secretary general of the Basel Committee of global banking regulators this month, said he disagreed with IMF managing director Christine Lagarde who has criticized what she described as fierce pushback by lenders against new rules.

He said Lagarde’s view didn’t tally with his experience. “Now there is more constructive advice rather than obstructive comment, more analysis rather than speculation and that is extremely helpful,” Byres told the IIF banking conference.

However, while banks call for rules to be more consistently applied across the world, they do little to avoid inconsistencies being introduced at the national level, Byres said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Laura Noonan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
