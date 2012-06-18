FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 communiqué to mention EU move towards "banking union"
#Business News
June 18, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

G20 communiqué to mention EU move towards "banking union"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - A final communiqué from Group of 20 leaders will mention Europe’s move towards a form of “banking union”, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

“The final declaration mentions the work that has been done in the direction of a banking union,” a French source said.

Another European source said the statement from G20 leaders would go into detail on Europe’s plans to more closely integrate their economies, including centralizing fiscal powers.

Germany has backed stronger Europe-wide supervision of banks, saying it favors giving the European Central Bank (ECB) more powers, but it rejects the adoption of a pan-European deposit guarantee scheme and bank resolution fund before member states have agreed to cede sovereignty over their budgets.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Noah Barkin and Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
