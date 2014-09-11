Top global banks face 16-20 pct combined capital buffer-G20 draft

LONDON (Reuters) - The world’s top 29 banks would have to hold safety buffers of “bail-in” bonds and other capital equivalent to 16 to 20 percent of their risk-weighted assets, under a plan drawn up by global regulators.

The plan, core to global efforts to end “too big to fail banks” and shield taxpayers from having to rescue lenders again, will be discussed by finance ministers from the G20 group of leading economies in Australia next week.

The plan, a draft of which was seen by Reuters on Thursday, says the minimum total loss absorption capacity (TLAC) at the top banks should be between “16 and 20 percent of risk-weighted assets and at least twice the Basel 3 Tier 1 leverage ratio requirement.”

Basel 3 is the global regulatory accord which requires banks to hold capital buffers equivalent to at least 7 percent of risk-weighted assets by 2019.

NARROWING THE RANGE

Regulators plan to assess the impact of the proposed 16 to 20 percent range before coming up with a single, minimum figure that so-called globally systemically important banks, or GSIBs, must comply with by Jan. 2019.

The plan marks a change of approach from having a separate, gone concern capacity, or GLAC, only made up of dedicated bail- in bonds -- debt which can be written off or converted into equity in the event of a bank failing -- to now include a wider range of instruments.

“The term sheet is therefore now drafted as a Pillar 1 Minimum TLAC requirement that must be met at all times alongside the Basel 3 capital requirements,” the paper says.

Capital instruments should be permitted to count towards the TLAC requirement.

”Eligible instruments, including common equity tier 1 (CET1), must first be used to meet the minimum TLAC requirement before any remaining CET1 can be used to meet the combined regulatory capital buffer, the paper says.

There will be a provision that a certain minimum amount of the TLAC requirement should be met with non-equity instruments, the paper says.

The big banks will be “disincentivized” to hold each other’s bail-in debt to reduce the potential for one bank’s failure to spread through the wider global banking system, the plan says.

The TLAC range represents a compromise among members of the Financial Stability Board, the regulatory body drafting the new rule for the G20.

“Some feel that 16 percent RWAs (twice the Basel minimum total capital requirement) is roughly the correct calibration, whereas others feel more is necessary to ensure confidence that all GSIBs are resolvable,” the plan says.