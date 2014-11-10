FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany wants buffer for world's biggest banks nearer to 20 percent
November 10, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Germany wants buffer for world's biggest banks nearer to 20 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would like the world’s biggest banks to hold a buffer in case of collapse that would be closer to 20 percent of their risk-weighted assets than to 16 percent, a German government official said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A proposal from the Financial Stability Board, set to be endorsed by leaders of the Group of 20 in Australia later this week, calls for a buffer of 16 to 20 percent of assets from January 2019 for 30 systemically important global banks.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown

