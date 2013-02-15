U.S. acting in line with G7 stance: Fed's Bernanke

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States is acting in line with the position of the Group of Seven nations by using domestic policy tools to boost growth and reduce unemployment, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Friday.
“Consistent with the G7 policy statement, the United States is using domestic policy tools to advance domestic objectives,” Bernanke said ahead of a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 nations in Moscow.
