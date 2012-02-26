FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 may reach IMF financing deal in April: Brazil
February 26, 2012 / 10:29 PM / 6 years ago

G20 may reach IMF financing deal in April: Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies could agree on a deal to boost financing for the International Monetary Fund in April if Europeans strengthen their firewall and an IMF quota reform is ratified, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Sunday.

Mantega said European nations agreed during the G20 meeting of financial chiefs that it was necessary to strengthen their firewall to prevent the spread of a crippling debt crisis.

Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

