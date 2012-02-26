G20 may reach IMF financing deal in April: Brazil

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies could agree on a deal to boost financing for the International Monetary Fund in April if Europeans strengthen their firewall and an IMF quota reform is ratified, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Sunday.
Mantega said European nations agreed during the G20 meeting of financial chiefs that it was necessary to strengthen their firewall to prevent the spread of a crippling debt crisis.
