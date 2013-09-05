FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 5, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

BRICS urge G20 efforts to boost global recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures next to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma (L-R) as they pose for a picture after a BRICS leaders' meeting at the G20 Summit in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - The BRICS group of emerging economies called on Thursday on the Group of 20 to boost global demand and ensure that any changes in monetary policy are well flagged to minimize any disruptive “spillovers” that may result.

“The eventual normalization of monetary policies needs to be effectively and carefully calibrated and clearly communicated,” the BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - said after their leaders met in St Petersburg, Russia.

The statement reflects concerns among developing nations over the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its ultra-loose monetary policy, and a view that Europe is not doing enough to promote a demand-driven recovery.

The BRICS also agreed to contribute $100 billion to a joint currency reserve pool. China will commit $41 billion; Brazil, India and Russia $18 billion each; and South Africa $5 billion.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Ron Askew

