Brexit set to dominate G20 finance ministers' meeting: Canada

A European Union flag is held in front of the Big Ben clock tower in Parliament Square during a 'March for Europe' demonstration against Britain's decision to leave the European Union, central London, Britain July 2, 2016.

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union will largely dominate a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations in China this week, a Canadian finance ministry official said on Monday.

The official told reporters on a conference call that one topic of discussion would be the implications of the June 23 vote on public support for international trade.

U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump insists deals such as the North American Free Trade Agreement are responsible for job losses and has said he would force Canada and Mexico to renegotiate if he is elected.

The Canadian official - who spoke on the condition he not be quoted directly - said the Chengdu meeting would also discuss the significant depreciation of sterling in the wake of the Brexit vote.

The G20 does not want nations to manipulate currencies and the United States would make this point clearly, the official said, adding he did not expect much finger-pointing on foreign exchange at the meeting.