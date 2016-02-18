FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
February 18, 2016 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Japan's Kuroda calls for G20 policy coordination versus market rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during an upper house financial committee meeting of the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies must take coordinated policy action as needed to mitigate the negative impact of volatile financial markets on the global economy, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.

“The United States, China, the euro zone and Japan ... must take coordinated action as needed,” Kuroda told an upper house financial committee meeting, when asked what will be discussed at the G20 finance leaders’ meeting in Shanghai next week.

“I don’t know what specific steps could be taken as that will depend on what will be discussed at the G20 meeting. I hope the meeting becomes a venue to stabilize global financial markets,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
