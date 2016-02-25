FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

Canada official: growth efforts to be focus at G20 meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Construction cranes being used to build condominium buildings are seen along the skyline in Toronto December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

OTTAWA (Reuters) - What countries can do to promote economic growth will be at the front and center of the upcoming Group of 20 meetings, given increasing signs that the global outlook could be deteriorating, a senior Canadian finance official said on Thursday.

Priorities that have been identified under the presidency of China this year include how to strengthen macroeconomic coordination and enhancing infrastructure investment, the official said. Finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 will meet in Shanghai this weekend.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

