Bank of England's Carney says policy ambitions not matched by measures
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
February 26, 2016 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England's Carney says policy ambitions not matched by measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks during the quarterly Inflation Report press conference in central London, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Niklas Hall'en/Pool

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the ambition of monetary policy has not been matched by structural measures and falls in liquidity have contributed to stress in financial markets.

Carney was speaking at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance in Shanghai in conjunction with a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers.

He warned that moves by central banks to cut interest rates below zero risked creating a “beggar-thy-neighbour” environment which could leave the global economy trapped in low growth.

Reporting by Engen Tham and Nathaniel Taplin, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
