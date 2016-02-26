China will not use currency depreciation to boost exports: central bank

China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan attends a news conference ahead of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Shanghai, China February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is opposed to currency depreciation to boost the country’s exports, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday, even as latest data showed January exports fell for the seventh straight month.

Zhou, speaking at a central bank press conference on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers, also said China will prevent bubbles in its financial markets.