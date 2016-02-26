FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's economic fundamentals remain sound: cenbank
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 26, 2016 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

China's economic fundamentals remain sound: cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan answers a question at a news conference during the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament, in Beijing, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s economic fundamentals remain sound, the country’s central bank said in a statement on Friday as global markets fret over slowing growth in Asia’s powerhouse.

In a statement handed out at a central bank press conference held on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers in Shanghai, the People’s Bank of China also said there are positive signs in the economy.

Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said earlier that China still has more room and tools in its monetary policy to tackle downward pressure in the economy, and its fiscal policy will be more proactive.

Reporting By Kevin Yao; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.