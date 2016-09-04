FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 to call for fiscal, monetary, structural policies to boost growth: Japan
#World News
September 4, 2016 / 11:02 AM / in a year

G20 to call for fiscal, monetary, structural policies to boost growth: Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the opening of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - G20 countries are set to agree that all policy measures, including monetary, fiscal and structural reforms, should be used to achieve solid and sustainable growth, a Japanese senior government spokesman said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first day of the G20 summit, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said participating countries were also set to agree in a communique that multilateral trading system needs to be secured to promote free trade.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Mark Potter

