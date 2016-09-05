G20 economies well placed to deal with Brexit uncertainty: communique

PARIS (Reuters) - Leaders from the world's top economies said on Monday that Britain's vote to exit the European Union added uncertainty to the global economic outlook but G20 economies were well positioned to deal with the economic and financial fallout.

In a communique wrapping up the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, leaders said that monetary policy alone could not lead to balanced growth, and pledged to not devalue their currencies for competitive gain.

The statement was first published in French on the website of the French Presidency.

