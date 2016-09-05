FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
G20 economies well placed to deal with Brexit uncertainty: communique
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 4:52 PM / a year ago

G20 economies well placed to deal with Brexit uncertainty: communique

Pro-Europe demonstrators protest during a "March for Europe" against the Brexit vote result, earlier in the year, in London, Britain, September 3, 2016.Luke MacGregor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Leaders from the world's top economies said on Monday that Britain's vote to exit the European Union added uncertainty to the global economic outlook but G20 economies were well positioned to deal with the economic and financial fallout.

In a communique wrapping up the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, leaders said that monetary policy alone could not lead to balanced growth, and pledged to not devalue their currencies for competitive gain.

The statement was first published in French on the website of the French Presidency.

For a full text of the commmunique issued at the end of the meeting:

For a full story on the summit:

Reporting by Richard Lough, Michel Rose and Geert de Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
