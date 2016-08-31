FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. sees more room for fiscal boost globally
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 31, 2016 / 9:14 PM / a year ago

U.S. sees more room for fiscal boost globally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers are seen on a bus near the West Lake, before G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China August 31, 2016.Aly Song

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury believes there is more room for governments to use fiscal policy to boost growth, and will take that message to next week's Group of 20 meeting in China, Under Secretary for International Affairs Nathan Sheets said on Wednesday.

Sheets told Bloomberg Television that countries outside the United States need to use "all available tools" including monetary, fiscal and structural reform to boost growth.

"Particularly the understanding of the appropriate role for fiscal policy is resonating much more clearly with our international counterparts than was the case several years ago," he said.

Reporting by David Chance; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.