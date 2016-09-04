FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's Gazprom, China's CNPC ink pipeline construction deal
September 4, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Russia's Gazprom, China's CNPC ink pipeline construction deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015.Benoit Tessier/File Photo

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Sunday it had signed a contract with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) to build a section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under the Amur river.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and CNPC President Wang Yilin inked the deal at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Gazprom said in a statement.

CNPC's pipe-building unit, China Petroleum Pipeline, will carry out the construction, Gazprom said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Potter

