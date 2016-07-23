FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finance minister says it's not up to rest of Europe to cushion Brexit
#Business News
July 23, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

German finance minister says it's not up to rest of Europe to cushion Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wolfgang Schauble, Germany's Federal Minister of Finance, speaks on stage at the High-level Tax Symposium held in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 23, 2016.Ng Han Guan/Pool

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he saw no reason for other countries to try to cushion the blow of Britain's exit from the European Union with more spending.

"I believe that is a matter that the Britons need to deal with themselves," he said on Saturday following talks with British counterpart Philip Hammond at a G20 meeting in China.

He said he currently did not see the decline of the pound following last month's Brexit vote posing fresh risks to financial markets.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by John Stonestreet

