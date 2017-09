German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gestures during the session 'The Future of Europe' at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Thursday against relying on monetary policy to help deal with all of the world’s economic challenges.

“Monetary policy can’t solve all problems,” Schaeuble said in Shanghai before a G20 meeting of finance ministers.