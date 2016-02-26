Germany's Schaeuble says little room left for more monetary stimulus

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks on his mobile phone as he takes part in a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Germany’s finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said on Friday that many policy makers from the Group of 20 leading economies agreed that there was little room left for additional monetary measures by central banks.

“Most say that the room for additional monetary measures has become very limited,” Schaeuble said during a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Shanghai.

He added there was a broad consensus among policy makers that governments had to create better conditions for investment and this would be achieved best through structural reforms.