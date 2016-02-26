FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble says little room left for more monetary stimulus
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 26, 2016 / 11:48 AM / in 2 years

Germany's Schaeuble says little room left for more monetary stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks on his mobile phone as he takes part in a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Germany’s finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said on Friday that many policy makers from the Group of 20 leading economies agreed that there was little room left for additional monetary measures by central banks.

“Most say that the room for additional monetary measures has become very limited,” Schaeuble said during a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Shanghai.

He added there was a broad consensus among policy makers that governments had to create better conditions for investment and this would be achieved best through structural reforms.

Reporting by Gernot Heller,; Writing by Michael Nienaber; editing by John O'Donnell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.