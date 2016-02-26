FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia finance minister expects economy to grow over 5 percent
#Business News
February 26, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia finance minister expects economy to grow over 5 percent

Kevin Yao

2 Min Read

Indonesian Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said he is willing to widen this year’s fiscal deficit if necessary, in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Shanghai on Friday.

He added that he expects the country's currency the rupiah IDR= to maintain a strong position this year between 13,200 and 13,500 per dollar.

Brodjonegoro also said he expects the Indonesian economy to improve in 2016, blaming its weak export performance in 2015 on the slowdown in China’s economy and low global commodity prices.

“We think this year we can grow more than 5 percent, hopefully at the 5.3 percent as already estimated in our budget...,” he said

“(The) budget deficit last year was quite okay at 2.53 percent. This year was originally 2.15 percent, but if it’s necessary then we still widen our deficit a little bit, at max to 2.5 percent,” he said.

He also said he expects Indonesia to attract more Chinese direct investment, and suggested it was more important for China to boost domestic consumption than depreciate its currency.

Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
