FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Treasury's Lew says discussed global excess capacity with China
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 24, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Treasury's Lew says discussed global excess capacity with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States Secretary of the Treasury Jacob Lew attends a panel for the High-level Tax Symposium held in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Saturday, July 23, 2016.Ng Han Guan

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - The United States and China discussed the importance of working together to negotiate new international guidelines governing the provision of export credits and on addressing global excess industrial capacity, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said.

Lew made the comments during a meeting with Chinese Minister of Finance Lou Jiwei on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in China, according to a statement issued by the Treasury on Sunday.

Lew also expressed support for multilateral initiatives to discuss steel excess capacity and structural adjustment, the statement said.

The two finance ministers also discussed the importance of China implementing its ambitious structural reform agenda to rebalance the Chinese economy toward household consumption and services.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.