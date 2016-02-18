FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aso: G20 to discuss China, oil, U.S. monetary policy
#Business News
February 18, 2016 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

Japan Aso: G20 to discuss China, oil, U.S. monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies will discuss China’s excess capacity, tumbling oil prices, and U.S. monetary policy when they meet in Shanghai next week.

“China’s excess capacity and its excess financial credit, declines in oil prices, and communication with markets with regard to U.S. interest rate policy. These will be the main issues,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
