Japan Aso: G20 to discuss China, oil, U.S. monetary policy

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies will discuss China’s excess capacity, tumbling oil prices, and U.S. monetary policy when they meet in Shanghai next week.

“China’s excess capacity and its excess financial credit, declines in oil prices, and communication with markets with regard to U.S. interest rate policy. These will be the main issues,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.