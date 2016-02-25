Kuroda to tell G20 BOJ's easing not aimed at weakening yen

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he would explain to G20 finance leaders that the central bank’s monetary policy is not aimed at weakening the yen, when they meet in Shanghai on Friday and Saturday.

“We are not conducting monetary easing to weaken the currency at all. I’ll tell (them) as needed,” Kuroda told a parliament session on Thursday.

He added that the central bank had adopted negative interest rates last month to maintain momentum to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.