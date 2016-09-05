FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kuwait, UAE say support Saudi-Russian dialogue to stabilize oil market
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 5, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Kuwait, UAE say support Saudi-Russian dialogue to stabilize oil market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gulf OPEC producers Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)support the cooperation dialogue between top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia announced on Monday in China, their energy ministers said.

"This dialogue confirms that the main oil producers are watching the oil market... to help achieve stability," Kuwait's acting oil minister Anas al-Saleh said in a statement on state news agency KUNA.

"UAE, as an active and responsible member of OPEC will always support any joint efforts which will benefit market stability," UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazroui tweeted.

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday signed a deal to seek cooperation in the oil market.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.