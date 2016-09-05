Kuwait, UAE say support Saudi-Russian dialogue to stabilize oil market

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gulf OPEC producers Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)support the cooperation dialogue between top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia announced on Monday in China, their energy ministers said.

"This dialogue confirms that the main oil producers are watching the oil market... to help achieve stability," Kuwait's acting oil minister Anas al-Saleh said in a statement on state news agency KUNA.

"UAE, as an active and responsible member of OPEC will always support any joint efforts which will benefit market stability," UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazroui tweeted.

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday signed a deal to seek cooperation in the oil market.