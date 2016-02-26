China capital outflows pose risk to global growth: IMF chief

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks to members of parliament at the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, in this January 6, 2016 handout photo by IMF. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe/IMF Staff Photo/Handout via Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Large capital outflows from China pose risks to the global economy, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday, as Beijing grapples with the country’s slowest growth in 25 years.

Lagarde, speaking in Shanghai at the opening of a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers, also forecast economic growth of 6.3 percent for China in 2016.