a year ago
China cannot easily solve debt problem, but no systemic risks: finance minister
July 24, 2016 / 8:04 AM / a year ago

China cannot easily solve debt problem, but no systemic risks: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lou Jiwei, China's Minister of Finance speaks at the High-level Tax Symposium held in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Saturday, July 23, 2016.Ng Han Guan

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - China's finance minister Lou Jiwei warned on Sunday that the government cannot easily step in to solve debt problems, but that China does not have systemic regional debt risks despite a few corporate defaults.

Lou was speaking at the conclusion of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

He said the country would take steps to prevent risks involving strategically important financial institutions, and implement both demand-side and supply-side policies - but rely mainly on supply-side reform.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

