Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei attends the opening ceremony of the first annual meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, June 25, 2016.

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - The effectiveness of fiscal and monetary policies is diminishing and major economies should deepen coordination to promote sustainable, balanced growth, China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Saturday.

Lou was speaking at a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.