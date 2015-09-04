China tells G20 it's committed to structural reforms, growth: Moscovici

Finance and labour ministers gather for a group photo of the G20 Joint Meeting of Finance and Labour Ministers in Ankara, Turkey, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - China told the world’s financial leaders on Friday it was committed to continuing structural reforms and to supporting economic growth, Europe’s Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters after the meeting.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s top 20 economies were discussing the global economy in Ankara after market turmoil caused by investor expectations of slowing economic growth in China, the world’s second biggest economy.

Moscovici said he retained two messages from the intervention of the Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei in the G20 session.

“The first one was the confidence in the capacity of China to grow and his will to pursue structural reform in China. He said it was a time of structural reforms in China,” Moscovici said.

“And the second was the absolute determination of the authorities to do what is needed to sustain growth. The G20 was globally confident about it. A few actors expressed their support for the Chinese authorities, that was the climate of the discussion,” Moscovici said.