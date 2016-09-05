FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi energy minister says oil output freeze not necessary: Arabiya TV
#Commodities
September 5, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Saudi energy minister says oil output freeze not necessary: Arabiya TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oilfield, about 160 km (99 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 23, 2008.Ali Jarekji/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih said that freezing output is not "necessary" for the time being after signing a cooperation pact on Monday with Russia.

"Freezing (production levels) is one of the preferred possibilities but it's not necessary today," Falih told the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV after a news conference with his Russian counterpart in China.

"The market is getting better and we have noticed that prices reflect this (improvement)," he said.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Katie Paul; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
