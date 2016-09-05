Saudi energy minister says oil output freeze not necessary: Arabiya TV

A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oilfield, about 160 km (99 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 23, 2008.

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih said that freezing output is not "necessary" for the time being after signing a cooperation pact on Monday with Russia.

"Freezing (production levels) is one of the preferred possibilities but it's not necessary today," Falih told the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV after a news conference with his Russian counterpart in China.

"The market is getting better and we have noticed that prices reflect this (improvement)," he said.