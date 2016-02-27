FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says G20 officials unanimous on Brexit risk to world economy
#World News
February 27, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne says G20 officials unanimous on Brexit risk to world economy

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne talks with Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai (not in the picture) at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Saturday that top finance officials from the Group of 20 nations were unanimous that a possible British exit from the European Union would be a shock to the global economy.

“Here at the G20, finance leaders and central bank governors of the world’s biggest economies have raised serious concerns about the risks posed by a UK exit from the EU,” Osborne said in a statement from Shanghai.

“They have concluded unanimously today that what they call the shock of a potential UK vote to leave is among the biggest economic dangers this year.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
