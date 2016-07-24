Downward pressure still high but China can hit GDP target: central bank adviser

An employee works on an assembly line producing electronic cars at a factory of Beijing Electric Vehicle, funded by BAIC Group, in Beijing, China, January 18, 2016.

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - Downward pressure on the Chinese economy remains fairly large but it should be able to expand more than 6.5 percent this year, Bai Chongen, a policy adviser to the central bank and professor at Tsinghua University, told Reuters on Sunday.

"The pressure (on the economy) is still fairly large but there shouldn't be any problem for us to achieve growth of more than 6.5 percent," Bai said.

China's policymakers have already done a lot on the monetary policy front, Bai said, adding he agreed with the assessment that tax cuts would be more effective at spurring growth than interest rate cuts at this point.

"We have done a lot on the monetary policy front. Fiscal policy should be more appropriate," Bai added.

China has set a target for 6.5 percent to 7 percent GDP growth in 2016, after growth fell to a 25-year low of 6.9 percent in 2015.