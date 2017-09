China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan attends a news conference ahead of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Shanghai, China February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said there is a pressing need for G20 members to improve policy coordination, in comments contained in a statement from the Chinese delegation to the G20 conference distributed in Shanghai on Saturday.

Zhou also said that China’s economic fundamentals remain healthy, with significant room for more growth in the future.