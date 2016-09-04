Putin says Russia wants to restore ties with Britain: Kremlin

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Theresa May he wants to restore ties between the two countries, a Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"Putin sent a clear and unequivocal signal: we are interested in the restoration of our relations, we are interested in renewal of talks in all spheres, including the most sensitive ones," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.