a year ago
September 4, 2016 / 3:57 PM / a year ago

Putin says Russia wants to restore ties with Britain: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Hangzhou Exhibition Center to participate to G20 Summit, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016.Etienne Oliveau/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Theresa May he wants to restore ties between the two countries, a Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"Putin sent a clear and unequivocal signal: we are interested in the restoration of our relations, we are interested in renewal of talks in all spheres, including the most sensitive ones," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs, Editing by Angus MacSwan

