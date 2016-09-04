FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Saudi-Russia cooperation will help oil market: deputy crown prince
September 4, 2016

Saudi-Russia cooperation will help oil market: deputy crown prince

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) arrives to attend the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016.Rolex dela Pena/Pool

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia will bring benefits to the global oil market, Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

They met on the sideline of the G20 summit in eastern China.

Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil producers, are seeking ways to prop up a weak oil market.

Putin told reporters it was important for Russia to maintain a dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

