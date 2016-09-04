FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan support increased oil trade: Kremlin
September 4, 2016

Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan support increased oil trade: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Turkey's President Erdogan as they pose for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016.Damir Sagolj

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan expressed joint support for Russian oil major Rosneft increasing oil supplies to Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"There was support for the possibility of further developments of Russian oil supplies by Rosneft," Peskov said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
