a year ago
G20 prepared for Brexit impact: China statement
#Business News
July 24, 2016 / 6:28 AM / a year ago

G20 prepared for Brexit impact: China statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Taro Aso, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister (2nd R) chats with Lou Jiwei, China's Minister of Finance (R) and Turkey Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek (L) before a group photo for the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting held in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Sunday, July 24, 2016.Ng Han Guan/Pool

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - Members of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies have prepared actively to cope with the potential economic and financial impact of the Brexit decision but hope Britain and the European Union can actively form a close partnership, according to a statement from China.

China, meanwhile, pledged to further improve its exchange rate regime and increase policy transparency and communication with the markets, said the statement issued at the end of a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

