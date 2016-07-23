FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will adhere to democratic principles, rule of law: deputy PM
July 23, 2016 / 3:59 AM / a year ago

Turkey will adhere to democratic principles, rule of law: deputy PM

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, June 15, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - Turkey will strongly adhere to democratic principles and rule of law, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Saturday, referring to the government's crackdown in the aftermath of a failed military coup.

"From the very beginning, I wanted to say that despite what has happened a week ago in Turkey, that we will continue to strongly adhere to democratic principles and apply rule of law and not much really has changed. I know there are question marks," he told a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

The government's widening crackdown in the aftermath of a failed military coup has spooked investors, who have dumped the lira currency and sold stocks.

Reporting by David Lawder, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

