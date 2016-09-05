HANGZHOU, China U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that U.S. trading partners in Asia did not need to be persuaded of the benefits of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, just that Washington would eventually approve the trade pact.
Obama has made the 12-nation TPP the centerpiece of a diplomatic "pivot" to Asia, but the prospects for U.S. congressional approval have looked increasingly dim, with both major presidential candidates - Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump - standing opposed.
Administration officials had said that Obama would make the case for the TPP during his visit to Asia, including in a speech he has scheduled in Laos on Tuesday.
"I don't have to sell it to Asian leaders here who were part of the negotiations because they see this as the right thing to do for their own countries," Obama told reporters at the close of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.
"And what I'll be telling them is that the U.S. has never had a smooth, uncontroversial path to ratifying trade deals, but they eventually get done," Obama said.
"Back home we'll have to cut through the noise once election season is over. It's always a little noisy there," he said.
The White House has said it could still win congressional approval of the trade pact before Obama leaves office, and warned that failing to do so would undermine U.S. leadership in the region and allow China to increasingly set the terms of world trade.
(Reporting by Michael Martina, Roberta Rampton and Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
EU seeks to coordinate consumer action against Volkswagen over Dieselgate
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT The European Commission will meet consumer groups this week to make sure they are doing enough to seek compensation for European drivers affected by Volkswagen's cheating of diesel emissions tests.
Barclays nabs JPMorgan's Throsby to head investment bank
LONDON Britain's Barclays has hired JPMorgan banker Tim Throsby to head its Corporate and International division, ending a six-month search for the number two job under Chief Executive Jes Staley.
Hanjin Shipping filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection: WSJ
SEOUL Troubled container shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd has filed for bankruptcy in the United States to protect its vessels from being seized by creditors, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a filing by the South Korean firm.