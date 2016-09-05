FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says G20 will coordinate macro policies, oppose protectionism
September 5, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

China's Xi says G20 will coordinate macro policies, oppose protectionism

China's President Xi Jinping speaks at a news conference after the closing of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 5, 2016.Damir Sagolj

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - G20 member countries need to shift from short-term policies to mid- and long-term policies and focus on supply-side reform, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the close of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Countries agreed to oppose protectionism and stop declines in global trade, while closely coordinating macro-economic policies, Xi said.

For highlights of what Xi and other leaders have said, please click: 

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

