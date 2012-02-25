FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comments from G20 finance chiefs meeting in Mexico
#Business News
February 25, 2012 / 3:14 PM / in 6 years

Comments from G20 finance chiefs meeting in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Following are comments from policymakers attending the meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Mexico City on Saturday.

OECD SECRETARY-GENERAL ANGEL GURRIA

“The Greek bailout was not a deal, it was an ordeal ... the problem was it came too late.”

“I don’t know if Greece’s debt target of 120 percent of GDP will be enough -- that will depend on whether Greece delivers on its policies.”

“We have run out of monetary policy room ... we have run out of fiscal room in most countries, some have a little fiscal room now.”

“The ECB’s LTRO (long term refinancing operation) is no substitute for a European firewall.”

“It’s already six months to a year late... We need a massive European firewall now.”

Compiled by Krista Hughes

